BJP's Historic Comeback in Delhi: A Shift in the Political Landscape

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi criticized the Aam Aadmi Party's government for failing to prioritize development in Delhi, attributing their electoral defeat to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Majhi emphasized the ongoing rapid development across the nation under Modi, contrasting it with Delhi's dire conditions in terms of weather, pollution, and water issues.

The BJP's dominance in the election results reflects a turning point, according to Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva, who stated that voters expressed renewed faith in Modi's leadership. The Prime Minister is expected to visit the party's headquarters following their impressive performance, marking a significant political shift in the capital.

Jubilant BJP workers erupted in celebration outside the New Delhi office, marking their return to power after 27 years. The Election Commission's current trends show the BJP leading on 48 assembly seats, surpassing the 36-seat majority threshold, while AAP trails with 22 seats.

The BJP's campaign targeted the AAP on issues like the Yamuna River's pollution and the controversial renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence. Modi's strategic use of terms like 'Aapda' and 'Sheesh Mahal' during the campaign resonated with voters, leading to this decisive electoral victory. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)