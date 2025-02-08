Left Menu

BHEL Secures Rs 8,000 Crore Order for Maharashtra Power Project

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has won an Rs 8,000 crore contract from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (Mahagenco) to supply a 2x660 MW BTG package for Koradi Thermal Power Station. The project completion is expected in 52-58 months from the award date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 15:25 IST
BHEL Secures Rs 8,000 Crore Order for Maharashtra Power Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), an esteemed state-owned engineering firm, announced on Saturday the acquisition of a lucrative contract from the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (Mahagenco) valued at Rs 8,000 crore.

This significant order pertains to a 2x660 MW Boiler Turbine Generator (BTG) package for the Koradi Thermal Power Station. The package encompasses the supply of equipment, erection and commissioning, along with necessary civil works, as noted in a BSE regulatory filing.

The award was officially granted by Mahagenco on February 7, 2025, with the project slated for completion within a 52 to 58-month timeframe from the date of the Letter of Award.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025