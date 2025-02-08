BHEL Secures Rs 8,000 Crore Order for Maharashtra Power Project
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has won an Rs 8,000 crore contract from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (Mahagenco) to supply a 2x660 MW BTG package for Koradi Thermal Power Station. The project completion is expected in 52-58 months from the award date.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), an esteemed state-owned engineering firm, announced on Saturday the acquisition of a lucrative contract from the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (Mahagenco) valued at Rs 8,000 crore.
This significant order pertains to a 2x660 MW Boiler Turbine Generator (BTG) package for the Koradi Thermal Power Station. The package encompasses the supply of equipment, erection and commissioning, along with necessary civil works, as noted in a BSE regulatory filing.
The award was officially granted by Mahagenco on February 7, 2025, with the project slated for completion within a 52 to 58-month timeframe from the date of the Letter of Award.
(With inputs from agencies.)
