BHEL Secures Rs 8,000 Crore Order for Maharashtra Power Project

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), an esteemed state-owned engineering firm, announced on Saturday the acquisition of a lucrative contract from the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (Mahagenco) valued at Rs 8,000 crore.

This significant order pertains to a 2x660 MW Boiler Turbine Generator (BTG) package for the Koradi Thermal Power Station. The package encompasses the supply of equipment, erection and commissioning, along with necessary civil works, as noted in a BSE regulatory filing.

The award was officially granted by Mahagenco on February 7, 2025, with the project slated for completion within a 52 to 58-month timeframe from the date of the Letter of Award.

(With inputs from agencies.)