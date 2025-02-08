Top Officials Praise Proactive Sainik Welfare Efforts in Assam

Niten Chandra, an IAS officer and Secretary for Ex-Serviceman Welfare at the Ministry of Defence, along with Major General SBK Singh, Director General of Resettlement, visited the Directorate of Sainik Welfare in Assam on Friday. During their visit, they evaluated various welfare, financial, and infrastructure-related efforts being spearheaded by the Directorate.

During the briefing by Brigadier Polash Choudhury, Sena Medal (Retired), Director of Sainik Welfare Assam, Dr. Niten Chandra expressed his appreciation for the commendable work being done to support ex-servicemen. He urged the continuation of these initiatives that positively impact former military personnel.

In a related event, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi honored veterans Major General Alok Raj (Retired) and Havildar Gurprem Singh (Retired) with the 'Veterans Achievers Award' at the Jaipur Military Station. The Army Chief also encouraged veterans to contribute to nation-building, aligning with the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision. His visit preceded commendations for Republic Day and Beating Retreat Ceremony accomplishments.

