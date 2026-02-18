Left Menu

Indian Army Clears Path for Border Progress

The Red Shield division of the Indian Army's Spear Corps successfully cleared a 2.6 km corridor along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur, destroying nine IEDs and two unexploded ordnances. This operation, requested by government agencies, paves the way for stalled border fencing work to resume amid challenging jungle conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:53 IST
Indian Army Clears Path for Border Progress
  • Country:
  • India

The Red Shield division of the Indian Army has taken bold action along the Indo-Myanmar border by clearing a 2.6 km corridor in Manipur. Operating in dense jungle terrain between January 16 and 17, the team destroyed nine improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and two unexploded ordnances.

This crucial operation comes after a government requisition following intelligence reports about potential explosive threats due to erstwhile insurgent camps in the area. The operation's success enables government agencies to resume the halted border fencing project.

Unsung heroes from the Red Shield division have now made it safer for Survey of India teams and construction agencies to push forward with vital infrastructure work along the challenging boundary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tractor Bricks Collision: Freight Train Accident Disrupts Rail Traffic

Tractor Bricks Collision: Freight Train Accident Disrupts Rail Traffic

 India
2
India Battles the Netherlands: Mid-Innings Report in T20 World Cup

India Battles the Netherlands: Mid-Innings Report in T20 World Cup

 India
3
Tractor and Freight Train Collision Halts Rail Traffic

Tractor and Freight Train Collision Halts Rail Traffic

 India
4
Zuckerberg Faces Courtroom Scrutiny Over Instagram's Impact on Youth Mental Health

Zuckerberg Faces Courtroom Scrutiny Over Instagram's Impact on Youth Mental ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026