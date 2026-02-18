Indian Army Clears Path for Border Progress

The Red Shield division of the Indian Army has taken bold action along the Indo-Myanmar border by clearing a 2.6 km corridor in Manipur. Operating in dense jungle terrain between January 16 and 17, the team destroyed nine improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and two unexploded ordnances.

This crucial operation comes after a government requisition following intelligence reports about potential explosive threats due to erstwhile insurgent camps in the area. The operation's success enables government agencies to resume the halted border fencing project.

Unsung heroes from the Red Shield division have now made it safer for Survey of India teams and construction agencies to push forward with vital infrastructure work along the challenging boundary.

