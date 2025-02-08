India's Solar Surge: A Global Energy Transition Inspiration
India has achieved a landmark in renewable energy by installing 100 gigawatts of solar capacity. This milestone places India as the fourth largest solar market, setting a precedent for energy transitions worldwide. The achievement underscores the nation's commitment to sustainable energy policies and its significant growth in the renewable sector.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark achievement for sustainable energy, India has successfully installed 100 gigawatts of solar capacity, according to the National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI). The milestone, announced by Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi, reflects the country's commitment to a greener future.
India now ranks as the fourth-largest nation in terms of solar capacity, following China, the United States, and Germany. NSEFI CEO Subrahmanyam Pulipaka highlighted the significance of this accomplishment as a model for other nations, particularly the Global South, in accelerating energy transitions.
This progress is attributed to a conducive business environment backed by supportive government policies, further bolstered by initiatives like PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and PM KUSUM. With plans to add more solar capacity in the coming years, India continues to lead in renewable energy advancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BEE and TERI Forge Partnership for Energy Transition Hub
Power Minister Supports New Schemes for Telangana's Energy Transition
India's Billion-Dollar Opportunity in Global Energy Transition
100 GW of nuclear power is essential for our energy transition: FM.
China's Dominance in Global Energy Transition: A Double-Edged Sword