India's Solar Surge: A Global Energy Transition Inspiration

In a landmark achievement for sustainable energy, India has successfully installed 100 gigawatts of solar capacity, according to the National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI). The milestone, announced by Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi, reflects the country's commitment to a greener future.

India now ranks as the fourth-largest nation in terms of solar capacity, following China, the United States, and Germany. NSEFI CEO Subrahmanyam Pulipaka highlighted the significance of this accomplishment as a model for other nations, particularly the Global South, in accelerating energy transitions.

This progress is attributed to a conducive business environment backed by supportive government policies, further bolstered by initiatives like PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and PM KUSUM. With plans to add more solar capacity in the coming years, India continues to lead in renewable energy advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)