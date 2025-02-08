Left Menu

Baltic States Officially Sever Electricity Ties with Russia

The Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania cut off Soviet-era electricity ties with Russia, preparing to join the European grid. This move marks a significant geopolitical and symbolic shift, with Baltic leaders emphasizing newfound energy independence. NATO-backed Baltic nations have historically strained ties with Russia, worsened by recent conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 08-02-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 22:28 IST
Baltic States Officially Sever Electricity Ties with Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

In a historic move, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have cut their electricity ties with Russia, switching off Soviet-era grid connections on Saturday morning. The disconnection marks a pivotal step as the Baltic nations prepare to integrate into the European energy network by Sunday.

This transition, more than three decades after the Soviet Union's collapse, signifies both geopolitical and symbolic liberation for the Baltic states. Lithuanian Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas expressed confidence in the region's newfound autonomy, stating, 'The Baltic energy system is finally in our hands, we are in full control.'

With the disconnection, 16 power lines previously linking these countries to Russia and Belarus were dismantled, paving the way for integration with European Union grids, including underwater cables across the Baltic Sea. The move also reflects strained relations between the NATO-backed Baltic nations and Russia, exacerbated by the latter's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025