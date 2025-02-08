Baltic States Officially Sever Electricity Ties with Russia

In a historic move, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have cut their electricity ties with Russia, switching off Soviet-era grid connections on Saturday morning. The disconnection marks a pivotal step as the Baltic nations prepare to integrate into the European energy network by Sunday.

This transition, more than three decades after the Soviet Union's collapse, signifies both geopolitical and symbolic liberation for the Baltic states. Lithuanian Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas expressed confidence in the region's newfound autonomy, stating, 'The Baltic energy system is finally in our hands, we are in full control.'

With the disconnection, 16 power lines previously linking these countries to Russia and Belarus were dismantled, paving the way for integration with European Union grids, including underwater cables across the Baltic Sea. The move also reflects strained relations between the NATO-backed Baltic nations and Russia, exacerbated by the latter's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

