Chancellor Merz Advocates for Stronger NATO and Self-Respect in Europe's Global Strategy

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called for a stronger NATO and an assertive Europe in a global order shifting towards great power dynamics. Addressing the parliament, he emphasized Europe's commitment to a rules-based system and noted recent geopolitical tensions, specifically the standoff with the U.S. over Greenland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 14:35 IST
Chancellor Friedrich Merz

On Thursday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz delivered a compelling speech to the German parliament, advocating for a more robust NATO presence within Europe. He emphasized the ongoing priority of a rules-based global order, while also promoting cooperation with the United States.

Merz highlighted a newfound resilience among European leaders, particularly in the wake of tensions with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, who previously threatened tariffs over Greenland negotiations. Merz's message reinforced the importance of projecting European strength and unity, especially after years of conflict involving Russia and Ukraine.

Merz commented on the shifting global landscape, noting the rise of influential global powers and Europe's role within it. He pointed out that many countries recognize the value of rules-based systems and free trade and how these offer opportunities compared to unilateral actions driven by self-interest.

