BJP Triumphs in Delhi as AAP and Congress Face Defeat
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar criticized AAP and Congress after BJP's victory in Delhi elections, highlighting AAP's controversies and Congress's failures. PM Modi echoed these sentiments, linking AAP to corruption, while activist Anna Hazare emphasized the importance of candidates' character, attributing AAP's defeat to their tarnished reputation.
In a strong rebuke to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar highlighted Delhi's electorate's rejection of AAP in the recent Assembly elections.
He accused Arvind Kejriwal's party of 'black deeds' and criticized Congress for its continued poor performance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi added his voice to the criticism, mentioning anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare's dissatisfaction with AAP.
Hazare had earlier lambasted AAP's involvement in liquor and financial scandals, questioning the party's adherence to its anti-corruption roots.
PM Modi underlined the party's alleged transition from anti-corruption crusaders to corrupt entities themselves.
The BJP's historic victory marks its return to power in Delhi after 27 years, with AAP's influence waning significantly.
Anna Hazare reiterated his long-standing view on the necessity of integrity among political candidates, attributing AAP's decline to their lapse in character and involvement in controversies.
Speaking to reporters, Hazare emphasized the need for candidates to maintain good character and avoid embroilment in scandals, noting the impact of such issues on AAP's electoral downfall. (ANI)
