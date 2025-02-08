Modi's Scathing Critique: Congress Faces Another Delhi Defeat

In a disheartening outcome for the Congress party, they have once again been unable to secure a single seat in the Delhi elections, marking the third successive instance of such a result. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, reacting to the results, expressed regret but stated the party's ongoing commitment to combat pressing issues like pollution, inflation, and corruption in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the opportunity to criticize the Congress party's repeated electoral failures, describing its track record as a 'double hattrick of zero' in Delhi elections. Addressing BJP supporters post the victorious outcome in the Delhi polls, Modi also accused Congress of engaging in the politics of 'urban Naxals' and criticized its strategic approach towards alliances, depicting it as parasitic.

Modi went further to allege that Congress not only struggles itself but drags its allies down as well, referring to it as a 'Parjeevi Party'. With a confident stride, the BJP secured a dominant win by capturing 48 out of the 70 seats in the assembly, indicating a significant political shift in Delhi after over two-and-a-half decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)