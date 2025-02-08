Left Menu

Modi's Scathing Critique: Congress Faces Another Delhi Defeat

The Congress party suffered another complete defeat in the Delhi elections, failing to secure any seats for the third consecutive time. Rahul Gandhi expressed acceptance of the results and commitment to the city's progress. Prime Minister Modi criticized Congress for its failures, labeling it a 'parjeevi party'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 23:28 IST
Modi's Scathing Critique: Congress Faces Another Delhi Defeat
Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a disheartening outcome for the Congress party, they have once again been unable to secure a single seat in the Delhi elections, marking the third successive instance of such a result. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, reacting to the results, expressed regret but stated the party's ongoing commitment to combat pressing issues like pollution, inflation, and corruption in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the opportunity to criticize the Congress party's repeated electoral failures, describing its track record as a 'double hattrick of zero' in Delhi elections. Addressing BJP supporters post the victorious outcome in the Delhi polls, Modi also accused Congress of engaging in the politics of 'urban Naxals' and criticized its strategic approach towards alliances, depicting it as parasitic.

Modi went further to allege that Congress not only struggles itself but drags its allies down as well, referring to it as a 'Parjeevi Party'. With a confident stride, the BJP secured a dominant win by capturing 48 out of the 70 seats in the assembly, indicating a significant political shift in Delhi after over two-and-a-half decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paswan's Lead Grows in Milkipur Bypoll

Paswan's Lead Grows in Milkipur Bypoll

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025