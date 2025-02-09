Left Menu

China Cuts Renewable Energy Subsidies as Solar Soars

China plans to reduce subsidies for renewable energy projects following a significant increase in solar and wind installations. This move comes as China surpasses its solar capacity goals well ahead of schedule, during a period where the U.S. has stepped back from international climate commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-02-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 12:57 IST
China Cuts Renewable Energy Subsidies as Solar Soars
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a pivotal shift, China's leading economic planning body announced plans to scale back subsidies for renewable energy projects. This decision follows a remarkable surge in solar and wind power installations that set new records in 2024.

Notably, China achieved its 2030 solar capacity target six years early, highlighting the rapid development of its clean energy sector while contrasting with the U.S.'s withdrawal from the Paris climate accord under President Trump's administration.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) emphasized that future renewable projects will operate under a market-based bidding system, maintaining stable electricity prices for domestic and industrial use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

 Global
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025