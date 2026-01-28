NTPC Green Energy Boosts Solar Capacity with Khavda-I Project Initiation
NTPC Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Ltd, will start commercial electricity supply from its Khavda-I solar project in Gujarat, adding 130.47 MW to its total capacity, which will now rise to 8,478.25 MW. This development is part of the CPSU scheme Phase-II Tranche III.
In a significant development for the renewable energy sector, NTPC Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Ltd, will commence commercial supply of 130.47 MW from its expansive solar project in Gujarat, Khavda-I.
This move will see NTPC Green Energy's installed capacity rise from the current 8,347.78 MW to an impressive 8,478.25 MW, according to a recent regulatory filing by the company.
The Khavda-I Solar PV Project, under the CPSU scheme Phase-II Tranche III, represents a crucial step in NTPC Renewable Energy's commitment to expanding its green energy footprint across India. Commercial operations are set to begin at midnight on January 29, 2026.
