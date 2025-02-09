Baltic Breakthrough: Synchronizing Power with Europe

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have triumphantly synchronized their electricity networks with the European continental grid, marking a pivotal step away from their past energy reliance on Russia and Belarus. This strategic shift, years in the planning, aims to solidify the Baltic region's energy security and foster deeper integration with the European Union.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics jubilantly announced the success on social media platform X, following the nations' disconnection from the IPS/UPS network—a remnant of Soviet infrastructure. The ceremonial severing of high-voltage lines near the Russian border was celebrated by handing out pieces of wire as souvenirs to onlookers.

EU foreign policy chief, Estonian Kaja Kallas, lauded the move as a triumph for freedom and European solidarity. The region remains vigilant after recent disruptions to power cables and pipelines, suspected to result from maritime activities post-Russia's Ukraine invasion. With increasing regional defense measures, the Baltic countries emphasize their stance as staunch allies to Kyiv.

