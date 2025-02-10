Baltic States Break Russia's Energy Chains: A New Era in Energy Freedom

The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have officially severed ties with Russia's electricity grid, completing their transition to the European Union's system. The historic move, celebrated at a ceremony attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, signifies a new era of energy freedom for the region.

The switch, prompted by security concerns and geopolitical tensions following Russia's actions in Ukraine, aims to integrate the Baltic nations more closely with the European Union. Von der Leyen lauded the transition as a step towards independence from power blackmail and threats.

This decisive break from Russia's grid was finalized when the Baltics disconnected from the IPS/UPS network. The change enhances energy security and solidarity among EU member states while denying Moscow the ability to wield energy as a geopolitical weapon against these nations.

