Australia Seeks Tariff Exemption Amid U.S. Trade Policy Shuffle
Australia's trade minister advocates for an exemption from U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, emphasizing their importance for American jobs and shared defense interests. Australian officials are actively engaging with the U.S. to secure a similar exemption achieved in 2018 under Trump's presidency.
Australia is pushing for an exemption from the U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, highlighting their crucial role in creating American jobs and bolstering shared defense interests, according to the nation's trade minister, Don Farrell. This comes as U.S. President Donald Trump plans to impose new 25% tariffs as part of his trade policy overhaul.
During meetings with the U.S. administration, Farrell emphasized Australia's commitment to 'free and fair trade,' seeking access to the American market for these key exports. He underscored the substantial impact of Australian steel and aluminum on U.S. employment, marking it as vital for mutual defense collaboration.
Although Farrell is awaiting a meeting with his yet-to-be confirmed U.S. counterpart, Australian officials have been lobbying for months to secure an exemption similar to one granted in 2018. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to discuss the issue with Trump, emphasizing Australia's position in maintaining favorable trade relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
