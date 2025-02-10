Indian Army's Collaborative Crackdown Yields Arms Cache in Manipur

In a series of coordinated offensive operations, the Indian Army, alongside Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, successfully apprehended eight militants and seized 25 weapons along with ammunition and various war effigies across Manipur districts, officials revealed on Monday.

According to a released statement, the operations spanned across Kakching, Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur, Imphal East, and Chandel districts. Intelligence inputs prompted Assam Rifles to execute a search on February 2 at Laiching-Duthang Junction area in Chandel, recovering an AK-47, a mix of rifles, pistols, grenades, and IEDs.

In subsequent operations on February 3 and through the first week of February, joint forces from the Indian Army, CRPF, and Manipur Police found an array of arms including AK-47s, submachine guns, grenades, and more in locations such as Saiton Khunao and Tengnoupal's forests. These concerted efforts spotlight the vigilant, unified strategy ensuring the region's safety and security integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)