Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Mahakumbh 2025 at Prayagraj with his family, where he took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. Dhami expressed his readiness for the Kumbh Mela 2027 in Haridwar. The event has witnessed massive global participation, setting new attendance records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:33 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Takes Holy Dip at Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami takes holy dip in Sangam. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, accompanied by his family, participated in the revered Mahakumbh 2025 held at Prayagraj. During the visit, Dhami took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, expressing his gratitude and calling the opportunity a "fortunate" one.

Post-dip, the chief minister engaged in feeding birds at the sacred site. Dhami confidently announced ongoing preparations for the 2027 Kumbh Mela to be held in Haridwar. Highlighting the global influx of devotees, he remarked on the immense turnout of pilgrims seeking a spiritual experience.

On Sunday, Dhami reviewed the Uttarakhand Mandapam setup and interacted with pilgrims. This space was launched under his directive to provide amenities to Uttarakhand pilgrims. Additionally, he participated in the 'Indian Education: National Concept' program, amidst the backdrop of a record-breaking attendance at Mahakumbh 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

