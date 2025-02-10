Aero India 2025 Takes Flight: Showcasing India's Aerospace Prowess

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated Aero India 2025, Asia's premier aerospace exhibition, likening the event to the MahaKumbh mela, a demonstration of India's resilience and strength in an uncertain world.

Addressing attendees at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, Singh stressed that Aero India is a confluence of courage, armaments, and technological advancements.

The defense minister highlighted the event's role in strengthening India's industrial collaboration with global partners, underscoring that peace is unattainable with weakened security. He reiterated India's commitment to being a beacon of peace and prosperity amidst global instability.

Singh stated that Aero India serves as a platform for cutting-edge technology and international networking, enhancing relations beyond transactional levels. The presence of various stakeholders reflects a shared vision for global peace and security.

He praised the theme 'Runway to a Billion Opportunities' as fitting, signifying India's potential for numerous prospects. Coinciding with Modi's 'Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi' vision, the exhibition showcases India's advancements and international cooperation towards making India a developed nation by 2047.

Aero India 2025, covering over 42,000 sq meters with more than 900 exhibitors, including 150 international companies, promises to be a landmark event fostering self-reliance and showcasing indigenous aerospace innovations.

