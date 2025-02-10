Tripura CM Applauds Engineers, Highlights Drone Tech and Northeast Development

In a glowing commendation, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha hailed the pivotal role engineers play in executing essential infrastructural projects across the state, acknowledging their vital contributions at the 55th Annual General Conference of the State Engineers' Association.

During the event at Nazrul Kalakshetra, CM Saha extended his heartfelt congratulations to the engineers for their commendable service, urging them to seize international training opportunities to further enhance their skills for state development.

Earlier in Agartala, CM Saha advocated for the integration of drone technology in various sectors to spur employment and efficiency, emphasizing its role in Northeast India's growth, a vision rooted in Prime Minister Modi's Act East Policy and HIRA model, fostering peace and infrastructure advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)