Tripura CM Applauds Engineers, Highlights Drone Tech and Northeast Development
Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, lauds engineers for their critical role in infrastructural projects and state initiatives. During the State Engineers' Association conference, he acknowledged their contributions and encouraged skill advancements. Saha emphasized the transformative potential of drone technology and underscored development efforts in the Northeast under PM Modi's guidance.
In a glowing commendation, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha hailed the pivotal role engineers play in executing essential infrastructural projects across the state, acknowledging their vital contributions at the 55th Annual General Conference of the State Engineers' Association.
During the event at Nazrul Kalakshetra, CM Saha extended his heartfelt congratulations to the engineers for their commendable service, urging them to seize international training opportunities to further enhance their skills for state development.
Earlier in Agartala, CM Saha advocated for the integration of drone technology in various sectors to spur employment and efficiency, emphasizing its role in Northeast India's growth, a vision rooted in Prime Minister Modi's Act East Policy and HIRA model, fostering peace and infrastructure advancements.
