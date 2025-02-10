Left Menu

Transdniestria's Energy Dilemma: EU Aid Rejected Under Russian Pressure

Moldova's Transdniestria region rejected a 60 million euro EU energy offer due to fears of losing Moscow's influence. Russian gas supplies halted, causing a heating crisis until partially resumed in February. The refusal stems from EU conditions of increased consumer energy pricing and commitments to human rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:06 IST
Transdniestria's Energy Dilemma: EU Aid Rejected Under Russian Pressure
Representative Image Image Credit:

Moldova's pro-Russian enclave of Transdniestria has turned down a European Union proposal to provide 60 million euros for gas purchases, amid apprehensions that Moscow might lose its grip over the region.

Prime Minister Dorin Recean linked the rejection to Transdniestria's reluctance to adopt EU-mandated consumer energy price increases. The area, historically reliant on Russian energy resources, has struggled without power since shipments were halted at the start of the year, though a temporary EU grant allowed resumption in February.

The EU offer, tied to commitments on fundamental freedoms, remains unaddressed by Transdniestrian authorities. The situation escalates as both Moldova and Russia exchange blame, while the region's energy crisis raises international concerns over compliance and sovereignty in Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
2
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025