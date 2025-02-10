Moldova's pro-Russian enclave of Transdniestria has turned down a European Union proposal to provide 60 million euros for gas purchases, amid apprehensions that Moscow might lose its grip over the region.

Prime Minister Dorin Recean linked the rejection to Transdniestria's reluctance to adopt EU-mandated consumer energy price increases. The area, historically reliant on Russian energy resources, has struggled without power since shipments were halted at the start of the year, though a temporary EU grant allowed resumption in February.

The EU offer, tied to commitments on fundamental freedoms, remains unaddressed by Transdniestrian authorities. The situation escalates as both Moldova and Russia exchange blame, while the region's energy crisis raises international concerns over compliance and sovereignty in Eastern Europe.

