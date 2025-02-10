Dollar Rises Amid Tariff Tensions: A Global Market Snapshot

The U.S. dollar experienced an increase on Monday as President Donald Trump declared new tariffs on steel and aluminum were imminent. Despite the looming levies, U.S. futures and European stocks showed resilience and rose throughout the day.

Trump stated aboard Air Force One that he would impose a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports and unveil further reciprocal tariffs later this week. Chinese tariffs on U.S. exports have also come into effect, yet little progress is seen between Beijing and Washington.

Market reactions include a minor rise in the dollar, gaining over 0.1% from Friday's close, and a 0.59% increase against Japan's yen. Commodity-exporting currencies, like the Canadian dollar, saw minor setbacks. Analysts warn of potential global currency volatility with expanded tariffs, as seen in fluctuating U.S. stock futures and European markets.

