Dollar Rises Amid Tariff Tensions: A Global Market Snapshot

The dollar gained strength as President Trump announced impending tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Markets reacted with slight positivity despite initial concerns. U.S. stocks and European indices rose, while commodity-exporting currencies and U.S. Treasuries experienced fluctuations. Analysts anticipate potential inflationary impacts on the U.S. economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:24 IST
The U.S. dollar experienced an increase on Monday as President Donald Trump declared new tariffs on steel and aluminum were imminent. Despite the looming levies, U.S. futures and European stocks showed resilience and rose throughout the day.

Trump stated aboard Air Force One that he would impose a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports and unveil further reciprocal tariffs later this week. Chinese tariffs on U.S. exports have also come into effect, yet little progress is seen between Beijing and Washington.

Market reactions include a minor rise in the dollar, gaining over 0.1% from Friday's close, and a 0.59% increase against Japan's yen. Commodity-exporting currencies, like the Canadian dollar, saw minor setbacks. Analysts warn of potential global currency volatility with expanded tariffs, as seen in fluctuating U.S. stock futures and European markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

