US-India Defence Ties: Strengthening the Future

US Chargé d’Affaires Jorgan K Andrews expressed confidence in the continued strong defence cooperation between the US and India. With the inauguration of the US Partnership Pavilion at Aero India 2025, there's a commitment to deepen defence ties, with significant emphasis on trade and technology sharing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:59 IST
US Chargé d’Affaires Jorgan K Andrews on Monday voiced confidence in the enduring strength of US-India defence cooperation. This comes ahead of a crucial meeting between India's Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump.

At the launch of the US Partnership Pavilion during Aero India 2025, Andrews highlighted America's commitment to bolstering its defence and security partnership with India.

With defence trade burgeoning from small start-ups to large public sector undertakings, the collaboration is set to remain a key facet of the US-India relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

