Madhya Pradesh Shines with 51 Medals in National Games

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav commended state athletes for winning 51 medals at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, placing them 4th among states. Highlighting the state's achievement, Yadav applauded athletes for earning 21 golds, 13 silvers, and 18 bronzes, with opportunities for more wins as events continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:59 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended his congratulations to the state's athletes after securing over 50 medals at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand on Monday. With 51 medals to their name, the state currently ranks 4th in the national standings as the games head toward their conclusion on February 14.

Expressing pride in the state's continuous accomplishments, CM Yadav emphasized the importance of sports in the region's development. He highlighted the joy of witnessing Madhya Pradesh's athletes clinch 21 gold medals, including a recent win by Neeru Yadav. As the games progress, the state remains optimistic about adding three to four more medals to their tally.

CM Yadav acknowledged the sustained efforts to improve sports infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh, celebrating the significant return in medals: 21 gold, 13 silver, and 18 bronze. He extended his congratulations to all the dedicated athletes, reaffirming the government's support and gratitude for their exceptional efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

