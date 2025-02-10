Left Menu

India Advances Aerospace with ASTRA BVR and HTT-40 Certification

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth grants Restricted Military Type Certificates for ASTRA BVR and HTT-40 at the 15th Aero India International Seminar. The event emphasizes futuristic aerospace technologies, showcasing global partnerships and innovations to enhance India's aeronautical capabilities and defense strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:23 IST
Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth handed over Restricted Military Type Certificates (RMTC) for ASTRA BVR and HTT-40 and Release of Guidance Materials for Life Extension of Aircraft and Systems (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, made a significant contribution to India's aerospace sector by handing over Restricted Military Type Certificates (RMTC) for the ASTRA BVR and HTT-40 during the 15th Aero India International Seminar in Bengaluru on Monday. The seminar, organized by the Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC) of DRDO in partnership with the Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI), preceded the upcoming Aero India 2025 event.

In a social media post, Seth highlighted the importance of these certifications, stating they enhance India's aeronautical capabilities. The seminar, themed 'Futuristic Aerospace Technologies: Challenges in Design Validation,' draws international attention with delegates from global aerospace giants like Airbus, Collins Aerospace, and Rolls-Royce. This event serves as a platform for collaborative research and strategic partnerships to propel advancements in aerospace and defense technologies.

V. Narayanan, the Secretary of the Department of Space and Chairman of ISRO, graced the event as the chief guest, while inviting participation from 1,100 delegates and speakers worldwide. The conference features 12 technical sessions focusing on cutting-edge innovations, aiming to address challenges in design validation to shape the future landscape of aerospace technology.

