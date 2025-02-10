Trade Tensions Elevate Dollar Amid Global Market Response

On Monday, the U.S. dollar gained traction as President Donald Trump announced impending tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, amid global market reactions. Despite these looming levies, U.S. futures and European stocks experienced gains.

Investors pushed the dollar marginally higher, with the greenback seeing a 0.1% rise from Friday's close and a 0.4% increase against the yen. Uncertainties surrounding tariffs continue to bolster the dollar's position as investors brace for potential impacts on inflation and Federal Reserve policy.

The announcement affected European steelmaker shares, including ArcelorMittal and Salzgitter, amid fears of rising U.S. inflation. Global markets demonstrated resilience, with Chinese stocks up due to potential trade restrictions and hopes for economic stimuli. Gold and oil prices also fluctuated as discussions about tariffs progressed.

