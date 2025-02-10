Karnataka's Microfinance Ordinance Faces Governor's Scrutiny
The Karnataka government has re-sent a microfinance ordinance to the Governor. The ordinance, addressing borrower harassment, proposes penalties but has been met with concerns over its implications on lenders and legal remedies. The Governor recommends enforcing existing laws to address predatory practices effectively.
10-02-2025 20:02 IST
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka government has once again forwarded the microfinance ordinance to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for his approval, addressing concerns about borrower harassment by microfinance institutions (MFIs).
The ordinance suggests severe penalties for violations, sparking debate over its impact on lenders and the legal rights of borrowers.
Governor Gehlot has highlighted existing legal frameworks as sufficient tools to combat coercive lending practices and urges careful consideration before rushing legislation through an ordinance.
