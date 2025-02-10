Karnataka's Microfinance Ordinance Faces Governor's Scrutiny

The Karnataka government has once again forwarded the microfinance ordinance to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for his approval, addressing concerns about borrower harassment by microfinance institutions (MFIs).

The ordinance suggests severe penalties for violations, sparking debate over its impact on lenders and the legal rights of borrowers.

Governor Gehlot has highlighted existing legal frameworks as sufficient tools to combat coercive lending practices and urges careful consideration before rushing legislation through an ordinance.

(With inputs from agencies.)