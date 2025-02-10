Trump's Tariffs: A New Chapter in Trade Tensions

Donald Trump is set to announce new 25% tariffs on all imports of steel and aluminium on Monday, further intensifying his administration's trade policy overhaul.

As fears of a multi-front trade war rise, the European Union has signaled possible retaliation, while Trump has indicated additional reciprocal tariffs on foreign imports.

The proposed tariffs have sparked concerns over potential economic impacts, prompting reactions from key partners like Canada and Australia. European and Asian steelmakers have already seen a decline in shares as a result of the impending announcement.

