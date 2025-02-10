Govt Extends PM-AASHA Scheme to Strengthen Farmer Support and Price Stability Until 2025-26

The Government of India has approved the continuation of the integrated Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay SanraksHan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA) Scheme through the 15th Finance Commission Cycle, extending up to the fiscal year 2025-26. This initiative, designed to ensure remunerative prices for farmers and stabilize the market for essential commodities, integrates several key components: the Price Support Scheme (PSS), Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (PDPS), Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), and Price Stabilisation Funds (PSF).

The Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare (DA&FW) is responsible for administering PSS, PDPS, and MIS, while the Department of Consumer Affairs oversees the PSF. This integrated framework is aimed at enhancing procurement operations, safeguarding farmer incomes, and managing price volatility to ensure essential commodities remain affordable for consumers.

Key Highlights of the PM-AASHA Scheme Implementation:

Price Support Scheme (PSS): The PSS facilitates the procurement of notified Pulses, Oilseeds, and Copra that meet the prescribed Fair Average Quality (FAQ) standards. Procurement is conducted by Central Nodal Agencies (CNAs) at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), directly from pre-registered farmers via State-level agencies. Soybean Procurement for Kharif 2024-25: Approved in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

As of February 9, 2025, 19.99 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) of Soybean have been procured, benefitting 8,46,251 farmers.

In consideration of farmer welfare, the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has approved extensions for the procurement period by 24 days in Maharashtra and 15 days in Telangana beyond the standard 90-day period. Groundnut Procurement for Kharif 2024-25: Approved in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 15.73 LMT of Groundnut have been procured, benefitting 4,75,183 farmers as of February 9, 2025.

The procurement period has been extended by 6 days in Gujarat and by 25 days in Karnataka to better support local farmers. Enhanced Pulses Procurement: To promote domestic production and reduce reliance on imports, the government has authorized procurement of Tur, Urad, and Masur under PSS up to 100% of the state’s production for the 2024-25 procurement year.

This policy has been extended for an additional four years, as announced in the 2025 Budget, to achieve self-sufficiency in pulses across the nation.

Through these measures, the Government of India reiterates its commitment to bolstering farmer incomes, ensuring food security, and stabilizing commodity prices to protect both producers and consumers.