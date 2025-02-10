Left Menu

U.S. Aid Halt Forces NRC to Freeze Global Humanitarian Efforts

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has announced the suspension of its humanitarian operations in nearly 20 countries after U.S. President Donald Trump froze foreign aid. NRC, which relies on U.S. aid for significant funding, foresees severe impacts on crisis-affected communities and its global workforce.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) declared on Monday its decision to suspend humanitarian operations in nearly 20 countries globally. This announcement follows U.S. President Donald Trump's recent freeze on foreign aid, imposed shortly after assuming office on January 20.

The NRC, a non-governmental organization, reported that close to 20% of its funding, amounting to about $150 million for 2024, was sourced from the United States. This funding has been crucial in aiding approximately 1.6 million people worldwide. NRC claims the abrupt cessation of aid is unprecedented in its 79-year history.

The consequences of this funding freeze are already being felt, notably in Ukraine, where NRC had to cease emergency support distributions along front lines, affecting 57,000 individuals. Major humanitarian programs, including water supply initiatives in Burkina Faso and food provision efforts in Sudan, face potential termination without an immediate resolution from the U.S. government.

