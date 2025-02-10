Innovating Military Infrastructure: A Seminar's Call to Future-Ready Planning

The Military Engineering Services (MES) hosted a significant seminar in Bhopal, emphasizing the development of sustainable military infrastructure. Bringing together national and international experts, the event focused on adopting cutting-edge construction technologies to enhance sustainability and energy efficiency within defense structures.

Keynote addresses at the seminar, themed 'Transforming the Indian Army with New Construction Technologies, Green Energy, and Climate-Resilient Infrastructure,' underscored the urgent need for innovation. Major General Sharad Kumar Shrivastava highlighted the importance of integrating advanced technologies to maintain mission readiness while lessening reliance on conventional energy sources.

Panel discussions featuring experts from renowned institutions like IISD, CDRI, and TERI explored topics such as new construction technologies, rapid deployment innovations, and smart materials. The event, attended by senior officials, policymakers, and industry leaders, aims to shape future policies, ensuring the Indian Army's infrastructure is prepared for future challenges.

