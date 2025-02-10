Left Menu

Influencer's Controversial Remarks Spark Outrage, Apology Issued

Bhartiya Influencers Association's general secretary condemns YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's vulgar remarks on a comedy show. Facing backlash, Allahbadia apologized, acknowledging his lapse in judgment. Formal complaints were made, and authorities urged removal of the video. The incident highlights the responsibility of influencers and the impact of their content.

Bhartiya Influencers Association general secretary Neelkant Bakshi has condemned YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, for remarks made during a comedy show, describing them as 'disgustingly vulgar' and 'beyond any shreds of decency'. Bakshi shared his discontent publicly, stating Allahbadia had shown his 'true colors'.

The offensive comments, made during an episode of 'India's Got Latent', have faced widespread criticism. Allahbadia has since apologized, calling his remarks 'inappropriate' and 'insensitive'. His apology, shared via a video on his social media, acknowledged a lapse in judgment and a commitment to using his platform more responsibly in the future.

Complaints against Allahbadia, and others associated with the show, have been filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission, citing the use of abusive language and obscene remarks. The National Human Rights Commission also urged YouTube to remove the controversial video. Authorities emphasize the significance of responsible use of freedom of speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

