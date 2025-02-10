Left Menu

Iltija Mufti Criticizes JK Gov Over Security Officer Suspension

Iltija Mufti, a PDP leader, censured the Jammu and Kashmir administration following the suspension of her two personal security officers, probing the government's priorities. She highlighted that a Kathua SHO, accused of extortion and intimidation, remained in service while questioning the leadership of CM Omar Abdullah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:14 IST
Iltija Mufti Criticizes JK Gov Over Security Officer Suspension
PDP leader Iltija Mufti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PDP leader Iltija Mufti has voiced strong criticism towards the Jammu and Kashmir administration over the suspension of her two Personal Security Officers (PSOs), questioning the government's priorities. While her security team faces discipline, she claims the Station House Officer (SHO) in Kathua, accused of running an extortion scheme, remains unpunished.

Iltija lambasted the government, stating, "Two of my PSOs responsible for my security have been suspended but the State Govt is not taking action against the SHO in Kathua who is fostering a climate of fear. It seems neither the State nor the Central Govt considers Jammu and Kashmir's safety a priority."

She also took aim at Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, criticizing his absence in Kathua, stating, "CM Omar Abdullah should have been there. We visited but he chose to have lunch in Delhi. Farooq Abdullah must clarify his son CM Omar Abdullah's priorities...I want to highlight the SHO extorting young boys and torturing them."

Meanwhile, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti revealed that two PSOs of her daughter Iltija were suspended post her unexpected Kathua visit. "Iltija finally reached Bilawer in Kathua to console Makhan Din's family, who faced police driven trauma. Despite barriers, PDP ensures public solace, unlike the ruling party blaming the Lieutenant Governor," she stated. Earlier claims indicated their house arrest before an intended visit to Sopore, where a civilian casualty allegedly occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

