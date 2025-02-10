Left Menu

Pariksha Pe Charcha Sets New Global Benchmark In Student Engagement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' initiative, now in its eighth edition, was broadcasted in Ahmedabad. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted its role in reducing exam stress and promoting education. The program, attended by millions, encourages positive student efforts and contributes to PM Modi's vision of a developed India.

The eighth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha was widely broadcast across schools in Ahmedabad, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in attendance at Crystal International Public School in Vastral. Engaging with students, teachers, and parents, he emphasized the significance of the event in alleviating exam stress.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Patel urged students to read 'Exam Warrior,' a book by PM Modi offering valuable insights into managing exam-related stress. The eighth edition of the program reflects its growing success, with millions participating nationwide, setting a new benchmark both in India and globally.

Chief Minister Patel praised PM Modi's connection with citizens and his contributions to national pride. He stressed the importance of education in the 21st century, urging students to balance academics with personal growth, and avoid equating education solely with intelligence. Proper time management and wholehearted effort are crucial for achieving one's career aspirations.

Emphasizing stress management, Patel encouraged students to prioritize hard work and develop early morning study habits. He called on the youth to contribute to PM Modi's vision of a developed India, highlighting the significant role they play in this mission.

At the event, Minister Praful Pansheriya lauded PM Modi's efforts in easing student stress. He noted that 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' helps students face board exams with confidence by providing motivation and strategies to overcome fear of failure, fostering a positive outlook toward academic challenges.

