Left Menu

FTSE 100 Soars to New Heights Amidst BP Surge

London’s FTSE 100 achieved a record high, bolstered by BP’s significant rise due to Elliott Management's investment. The energy sector saw a boost as oil prices increased, while precious metals demand surged. Investors anticipate key macroeconomic indicators and speeches from UK and US central bank figures this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:53 IST
FTSE 100 Soars to New Heights Amidst BP Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

London's blue-chip FTSE 100 reached an unprecedented peak on Monday, fueled by significant gains from oil giant BP and an uptick in precious metal miners.

The index experienced a 0.8% increase in its strong start to the week. BP led the charge with a 7.4% surge, marking its largest daily jump in two years. This came following Elliott Management's stake acquisition in the company, expected to drive strategic changes.

The energy sector rose 2.1% overall, aided by a global rise in oil prices. Precious metals and mining climbed 3.6%, amid gold's steady rise driven by safe-haven demand, sparked by inflation and tariff concerns from President Trump's recent policy moves.

Drax secured a 3.8% increase after finalizing a subsidy reduction deal with the UK government. Across Europe, the STOXX 600 index saw a 0.6% rise, indicating investor resilience despite anticipated U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum.

British investors keenly await GDP data and industrial production figures, while upcoming speeches from Bank of England figures, including Governor Andrew Bailey, may provide key economic insights. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming Congressional appearance will focus on tariff impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025