Epstein Files: Transparency Battle Unfolds

The US Department of Justice released a partial set of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, sparking criticism for not meeting public expectations of full transparency. The documents consist largely of photographs and previously public material. Lawmakers expressed frustration, urging full disclosure to ensure justice for Epstein's victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 20-12-2025 07:26 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 07:26 IST
The US Department of Justice unveiled thousands of files concerning Jeffrey Epstein, though public expectations for significant revelations were unmet. This partial release, consisting mainly of photographs and previous public records, has led to disappointment from Democrats and various lawmakers.

President Trump, previously friends with Epstein, initially opposed the document release but eventually signed a bill mandating their disclosure. However, the volume of released files fell short of what was anticipated, prompting accusations of the administration attempting to shield details.

Among the released documents, numerous images depict figures like former President Bill Clinton, though no new incriminating evidence against high-profile individuals has surfaced. Frustrated by redactions and limited disclosures, lawmakers demand further transparency to honor the victims and satisfy public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

