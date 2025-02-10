Macron Champions France's AI Ambition at Paris Summit

French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted France's position in the global artificial intelligence race at the AI Action Summit held in Paris. He urged attendees to favor Europe for their AI business ventures.

Macron noted that France's reliance on clean electric power sets the country apart in managing the substantial energy needs of AI technologies.

In a light-hearted comment, he referenced a friend's mantra across the Atlantic, emphasizing that in France, the focus is on sustainable energy: 'It's plug, baby, plug.'

