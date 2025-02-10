Macron Champions France's AI Ambition at Paris Summit
French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized France's AI capabilities during the AI Action Summit in Paris. He encouraged businesses to opt for Europe due to its sustainable energy solutions, contrasting Europe's approach with that of other global counterparts.
French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted France's position in the global artificial intelligence race at the AI Action Summit held in Paris. He urged attendees to favor Europe for their AI business ventures.
Macron noted that France's reliance on clean electric power sets the country apart in managing the substantial energy needs of AI technologies.
In a light-hearted comment, he referenced a friend's mantra across the Atlantic, emphasizing that in France, the focus is on sustainable energy: 'It's plug, baby, plug.'
