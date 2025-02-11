U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

The United States has resumed its international food aid donations following a temporary suspension. The U.N. World Food Programme confirmed this decision, ending uncertainty around massive shipments.

Originally, the halt on aid was linked to a foreign policy review by the Trump administration, which aimed to assess alignment with national interests. Highly impacted was the Food for Peace Title II program, a significant contributor to global food assistance.

Humanitarian groups expressed concerns over disruptions caused by vague policies and administrative delays, which threatened nearly half a billion dollars' worth of commodities stuck in port and transit. The aid program's future now depends on clearer guidelines and sustained funding assurances.

