Left Menu

U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

The U.S. has lifted its pause on food donations through the U.N. World Food Programme, ending a suspension that left significant food supplies in limbo. This action follows a review period initiated by President Trump's foreign policy agenda, which paused international aid to align with 'America First' policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 05:36 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 05:36 IST
U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has resumed its international food aid donations following a temporary suspension. The U.N. World Food Programme confirmed this decision, ending uncertainty around massive shipments.

Originally, the halt on aid was linked to a foreign policy review by the Trump administration, which aimed to assess alignment with national interests. Highly impacted was the Food for Peace Title II program, a significant contributor to global food assistance.

Humanitarian groups expressed concerns over disruptions caused by vague policies and administrative delays, which threatened nearly half a billion dollars' worth of commodities stuck in port and transit. The aid program's future now depends on clearer guidelines and sustained funding assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025