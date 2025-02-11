Tragic Collision Near Mohania: Three Dead, Two Injured Returning from Maha Kumbh

In a tragic incident, a collision occurred early Tuesday between a truck and an auto in the vicinity of Muthani area, located under Mohania police jurisdiction in Kaimur district. The crash has led to the unfortunate demise of three individuals, with two others critically injured. The accident took place as the victims, who were pilgrims, were on their way back from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

The victims have been identified as Anju Singh, Deepak Kumar, and Rajkumar Singh, while Anjali Kumari and Kanchan Singh sustained injuries. On receiving the distress call, Mohania police promptly arrived at the scene, swiftly transporting the injured to the sub-divisional hospital for immediate medical attention. The bodies of the deceased were transferred to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Priyesh Priyadarshi, Chief of Mohania Police Station, indicated that the driver, potentially drowsy, collided with the truck. Originating from Aurangabad, the victims met with the mishap resulting in three fatalities and two injuries. Dinesh Chouhan, a doctor at Mohania Sub Division Hospital, confirmed to ANI that while two individuals were being treated for injuries, three others unfortunately succumbed. The Maha Kumbh Mela, a prominent Hindu religious gathering, takes place at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)