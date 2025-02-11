Bangladesh Urges Adani Power to Resume Full Power Supply Amid Disputes

Bangladesh has requested Adani Power to fully restore electricity supplies from its 1,600-megawatt plant in India. The request follows a period of reduced supply, attributed to low winter demand and payment disputes, officials confirmed. The plant, located in Jharkhand state, became operational under a 2017 contract signed by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Adani, citing payment delays amid Bangladesh's foreign exchange challenges, reduced the supply on October 31. This led to a shutdown on November 1, decreasing plant operations to 42% capacity. Bangladesh's Power Development Board has since been addressing dues, paying $85 million monthly, while urging Adani to restart the second unit despite technical setbacks.

The supply agreement has become contentious, with Bangladesh owing Adani between $650 and $900 million, according to varying accounts. A legal review of the contract terms could lead to renegotiation. Meanwhile, Adani Group faces separate allegations in the U.S. concerning a bribery scheme, which the company has denied.

