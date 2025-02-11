Miami's Floral Frenzy: Valentine's Day Imports Soar

As Valentine's Day approaches, Miami International Airport is buzzing with activity. Agricultural specialists and customs agents have processed approximately 940 million stems of cut flowers, primed to spread love across the United States.

With a staggering 90% of Valentine's flowers entering through Miami, the hub is a floral frontier, readying bouquets of roses, carnations, and more from distant lands like Colombia and Ecuador.

Avianca Cargo, Miami's biggest flower importer, has flown around 18,000 tons of blossoms over the past weeks, underscoring the seasonal spike in demand. Meanwhile, custom officials vigilantly guard against invasive species hitchhiking in these fragrant shipments.

(With inputs from agencies.)