Colombia's Minimum Wage Hike

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro announced a significant increase in the minimum wage to 1.75 million Colombian pesos per month, approximately $470. This 22.7% hike will take effect in 2026, impacting around 2.5 million workers across the nation. The government's decision aims to improve living standards.
Colombia's government plans to increase the country's minimum wage to 1.75 million Colombian pesos per month, which translates to approximately $470, according to an announcement made by President Gustavo Petro on Monday. This marks a substantial 22.7% increase.
The new minimum wage policy, set to influence around 2.5 million workers throughout the Andean nation, will officially be enacted in 2026, providing ample preparation time for businesses and workers alike.
Authorities in Colombia foresee this wage hike as a step towards enhancing the quality of life for many citizens, reflecting the government's commitment to addressing economic disparities.
