Coriander Cargo Soars: Kempegowda Airport's Remarkable Growth

Kempegowda International Airport witnessed a notable increase in coriander cargo handling, with 5,904 metric tonnes processed from June to November 2025. This marks a 13% growth compared to the previous year, highlighting the airport's pivotal role in India's agri-trade sector.

The airport has emerged as a crucial hub for time-sensitive perishables, driven by enhanced domestic connectivity and escalating demand at major consumption centres around the country. Shipments routed to 22 domestic destinations reinforce its significance as a consolidation and distribution point.

Growth was particularly strong in northern and central markets like Lucknow, Varanasi, and Jaipur. While Kolkata led in coriander traffic, new lanes to cities such as Agartala, Agra, and Port Blair were established, showcasing evolving trade dynamics and improving distribution networks across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)