Left Menu

Coriander Cargo Soars: Kempegowda Airport's Remarkable Growth

Kempegowda International Airport reported a 13% year-on-year growth, handling 5,904 metric tonnes of coriander from June to November 2025. The airport has become a key hub for perishable goods, expanding reach to 22 destinations. Kolkata, Delhi, and other markets saw significant coriander demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-12-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:55 IST
Coriander Cargo Soars: Kempegowda Airport's Remarkable Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kempegowda International Airport witnessed a notable increase in coriander cargo handling, with 5,904 metric tonnes processed from June to November 2025. This marks a 13% growth compared to the previous year, highlighting the airport's pivotal role in India's agri-trade sector.

The airport has emerged as a crucial hub for time-sensitive perishables, driven by enhanced domestic connectivity and escalating demand at major consumption centres around the country. Shipments routed to 22 domestic destinations reinforce its significance as a consolidation and distribution point.

Growth was particularly strong in northern and central markets like Lucknow, Varanasi, and Jaipur. While Kolkata led in coriander traffic, new lanes to cities such as Agartala, Agra, and Port Blair were established, showcasing evolving trade dynamics and improving distribution networks across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Minister Defends MP Amid Language Criticism Over Karnataka Protest

Kerala Minister Defends MP Amid Language Criticism Over Karnataka Protest

 India
2
Unstoppable Surge: Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Market Volatility

Unstoppable Surge: Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Market Volatility

 India
3
Suicide Attack Thwarted: Karachi's Close Call

Suicide Attack Thwarted: Karachi's Close Call

 Pakistan
4
Tragedy Strikes: Security Guard Ends Lives in Family Dispute

Tragedy Strikes: Security Guard Ends Lives in Family Dispute

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025