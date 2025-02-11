Innovative Defence Strategies: India’s Global Security Vision

In a compelling address at the Defence Ministers' Conclave during Aero India 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the importance of innovative strategies and partnerships in the global security landscape. He stressed that international order and peace cannot be maintained from a position of weakness.

Highlighting the rapidly evolving nature of global conflicts due to new power dynamics and disruptive technologies, Singh noted the blurring line between border and internal security. He called for stronger partnerships to tackle challenges like terrorism, cyber-crime, and climate-induced crises.

Singh praised India's vibrant defence startup ecosystem and its commitment to being a global research and innovation hub. He invited international collaboration in co-developing advanced defence systems and emphasised India's dedication to building resilient, adaptable partnerships for a secure future.

(With inputs from agencies.)