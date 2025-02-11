Russian Assault Targets Ukrainian Gas Facilities in Poltava

In a recent escalation, Russian forces targeted Ukrainian natural gas production sites in the central Poltava region, as reported by Naftogaz on Tuesday.

The state-run oil and gas company confirmed damage to its Poltava facilities, though, fortunately, no casualties were incurred during the overnight attack.

Efforts are underway by Naftogaz to stabilize gas supplies in the region, ensuring minimal disruption despite the ongoing hostilities.

