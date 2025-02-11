Russian Assault Targets Ukrainian Gas Facilities in Poltava
Russian attacks have damaged Ukrainian natural gas facilities in the Poltava region, according to Naftogaz. Although no casualties were reported, the state-run company is actively working to stabilize the gas supply and mitigate the impact of the assault.
In a recent escalation, Russian forces targeted Ukrainian natural gas production sites in the central Poltava region, as reported by Naftogaz on Tuesday.
The state-run oil and gas company confirmed damage to its Poltava facilities, though, fortunately, no casualties were incurred during the overnight attack.
Efforts are underway by Naftogaz to stabilize gas supplies in the region, ensuring minimal disruption despite the ongoing hostilities.
