Uniting Forces: India's Strategic Global Defence Partnerships

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the need for a unified global response to transnational challenges like terrorism and climate change. Speaking at Aero India in Bengaluru, he introduced the BRIDGE initiative, focusing on international defence partnerships and India's strategy for security and growth in the Indian Ocean Region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:48 IST
Uniting Forces: India's Strategic Global Defence Partnerships
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At Aero India in Bengaluru, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the urgent need for international cooperation to tackle global challenges such as terrorism, cybercrime, and climate change. Addressing the Defence Ministers' Conclave, Singh launched the BRIDGE initiative, aimed at shaping global defence alliances to enhance resilience and security.

The BRIDGE framework, or 'Building Resilience through International Defence and Global Engagement', signifies India's resolve to turn dialogue into action, fostering adaptable and forward-looking partnerships. Singh reaffirmed India's SAGAR policy, strengthening maritime security, economic growth, and the Blue Economy in the Indian Ocean Region.

Emphasizing India's commitment to boosting defence capabilities, Singh highlighted government efforts to transform and modernize its defence systems. He reiterated India's proactive approach in pursuing sustainable international order and peace, emphasizing robust defence strategies are foundational to this mission. The event marked a significant step towards a self-reliant India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

