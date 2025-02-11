Impact of Russian Strikes on Ukraine's Gas Infrastructure

In an escalation of attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Russian missile strikes damaged natural gas production facilities in the central Poltava region, according to Naftogaz and Energy Minister German Galushchenko.

The state-run oil and gas firm Naftogaz confirmed the incident, noting no casualties, and emphasized ongoing efforts to stabilize gas supply following the damage. The Poltava regional military administration reported that nine settlements in the Myrhorod district have been left without gas.

This development comes amid heightened Russian aggression, previously focused on Ukraine's electricity sector, now targeting gas storage and production sites. Concerns about low reserves have led Ukraine to boost gas imports from neighboring countries to maintain winter supplies.

