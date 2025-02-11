Left Menu

Gas Supply Crisis: A Blow to Ukraine's Energy Stability

A Russian attack overnight damaged gas production facilities in Ukraine's Poltava region, escalating Kyiv's energy crisis. No casualties were reported, but nine settlements were left without gas. Efforts are underway to stabilize the supply, with Ukraine increasing imports due to reduced production capacity and low storage reserves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:21 IST
A Russian attack overnight has inflicted significant damage on Ukrainian natural gas production facilities in the central Poltava region, according to Naftogaz and Ukraine's Energy Minister German Galushchenko. While no casualties have been reported, the impact on the region's energy infrastructure is pronounced.

The attack, consisting of 19 cruise, ballistic, and guided missiles, has effectively disrupted gas supplies across the Poltava region, leaving nine settlements without gas. Naftogaz is urgently working to stabilize the situation. Meanwhile, Ukrainian air resources were unable to intercept any of the incoming missiles.

The escalation marks a shift in Russia's strategy to target Ukraine's energy sector, with an increased focus on gas facilities rather than the previously targeted electricity sector. With gas reserves critically low, Ukraine anticipates increasing gas imports from neighboring Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland to meet its winter needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

