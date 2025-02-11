Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Maldives Parliament Delegation Visits India

In a significant step towards enhancing bilateral cooperation, Maldives Parliament Speaker Abdul Raheem Abdulla and his delegation visited India's Parliament. They were warmly welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. The visit underlines deep-rooted ties between the two nations, focusing on technology collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:42 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Maldives Majlis Speaker Abdul Raheem Abdulla (Photo/ANI)). Image Credit: ANI
  India

On Tuesday, Abdul Raheem Abdulla, Speaker of the People's Majlis of Maldives, led a delegation to India to observe the parliamentary proceedings. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar extended a warm welcome to the visiting delegation, allowing them to witness the legislative process firsthand.

Commending India's use of digitisation and technology in parliamentary functions, particularly the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence, Abdulla requested technical assistance from Birla to help digitalise the Maldives' archives. Speaker Birla assured his Maldivian counterpart of India's full support in enhancing their digital infrastructure.

Reflecting on their Geneva meeting during the IPU Assembly last year, Birla emphasized the longstanding cultural, economic, and trade ties between India and Maldives. He highlighted the importance of their bilateral relationship, drawing attention to India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'Vision Sagar'. The Lok Sabha Speaker also mentioned the ongoing training programs for Maldivian parliament members and officers at India's PRIDE Institute, emphasizing the mutual commitment to strengthening ties through a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

