Gujarat Unveils Ambitious GCC Policy to Drive Innovation and Employment

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced the Gujarat Global Capability Centre Policy (2025-30) at GIFT City. Aimed at establishing Gujarat as a hub for GCCs, the policy focuses on innovation, employment, and infrastructure. Key provisions include incentives for capability centers, with an expected investment of over Rs 10,000 crores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:25 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to establish Gujarat as a leading Global Capability Centre (GCC) hub, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled the Gujarat Global Capability Centre Policy for 2025-30. Announced at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, the policy is crafted by the Department of Science and Technology and aims to drive employment through innovation and digital transformation by creating high-value job opportunities.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for robust infrastructure, improved connectivity, and sustained economic growth to boost Gujarat's global competitiveness. With the backing of key figures including GIFT City MD Tapan Ray and NITI Aayog Director Debjani Ghosh, the initiative reaffirms Gujarat's commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership.

Promising a host of incentives like employment assistance, interest subsidies, and electricity reimbursement for new centers, the policy targets the establishment of 250 GCC units, generating 50,000 jobs. Strategies in the policy include capital and operational expenditure support, skill development incentives, and quality certification funding, expected to attract investments exceeding Rs 10,000 crores, reinforcing Gujarat's reputation as an economic powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

