Court Clears Path for Adani's Mumbai Power Boost Project

The Bombay High Court has granted permission to the Adani group to cut down 209 mangroves to facilitate the construction of a high voltage transmission line, a project deemed critical for public importance. This development is set to significantly enhance electricity supply in Mumbai and its suburban areas.

According to the court, the current capacity of the transmission corridor is inadequate for further power delivery into the city, necessitating the construction of an 80-kilometer stretch of transmission lines. This project includes 30 kilometers of overhead lines and 50 kilometers of underground cables, passing through Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts.

The court emphasized the need to strike a balance between sustainable development and environmental preservation. Given the importance of addressing Mumbai's growing energy demands, the court deemed it necessary to permit the environmental impact for the advancement of the electricity infrastructure.

