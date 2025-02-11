India's Global Energy Ambitions: A Green Revolution
Prime Minister Narendra Modi invites global investments in India's energy sector, highlighting ambitious goals for renewable energy and green hydrogen by 2030. He emphasizes India's strategic strengths and investment opportunities, announcing initiatives to expand local manufacturing, infrastructure, and green energy investments, aiming for substantial growth and sustainability.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended an invitation to global investors to participate in India's burgeoning energy sector, laying out ambitious renewable energy targets for the coming years.
Speaking at the virtual India Energy Week 2025, Modi outlined a roadmap to achieve 500 GW of renewable energy capacity and an annual output of 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030. He emphasized the potential for new investments and called on stakeholders to explore opportunities within India's energy landscape.
Modi highlighted India's achievements in solar power and ethanol blending and discussed reforms to enhance the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. He pointed out measures like the launch of the National Critical Minerals Mission and the expansion of the solar PV module manufacturing capacity, which have set the stage for innovations in electric mobility and energy storage.
